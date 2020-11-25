Boris Johnson has said he will make "no apology for standing by the home secretary" as he was quizzed by Sir Keir Starmer why Priti Patel remains in the role, despite a bullying probe concluding she broke the ministerial code.

The Labour leader began Prime Minister's Questions by quoting the foreword to the ministerial code the PM had written in August, which states there must be no bullying, no harassment, no leaking, no misuse of public money and no conflicts of interest, questioning "how many of those promises have his ministers kept?"

Mr Johnson said his ministers "are doing an outstanding job" and said Ms Patel is showing "a steely determination" in her role.

Sir Keir questioned "what message it sends" that the independent adviser on standards Sir Alex Allan and author of a report into Ms Patel's conduct resigned after the PM stood by the home secretary, but she remains in post.

"The home secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short, and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a home secretary, is getting on with delivering on the people's priorities," Mr Johnson told MPs.

"She is getting on with delivering what I think the people of this country want, she has shown a steely determination and I think that's why his side continue to bash her."

Sir Keir continued his probe into the ministerial code, raising the issue of leaks after he said lockdown plans were leaked, but Mr Johnson told the Labour leader he is concentrating on "trivia."

"What the people of this country want is to see his support and the support of politicians across the house, for the tough measures we're putting in to defeat coronavirus," Mr Johnson added.

The PM went on to question Sir Keir why Jeremy Corbyn was still a member of the Labour Party, prompting an interjection by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who stated "it is Prime Minister's Questions, not leader of the opposition questions."

Next facing the line of attack, was misusing taxpayers’ money - which Sir Keir said was the "most serious issue."

He said the government purchased 180 million items of unusable equipment and £214 million worth of face masks that cannot be used.

"Will the prime minister come clean, how many hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers' money been wasted on money that can't be used?", Sir Keir asked.

Mr Johnson responded by claiming that 99.5% of items of PPE purchased conformed to clinical needs and added of "all the pathetic lines of attack, this is the feeblest."

Last up was the issue of conflicts of interest, the Labour leader claimed Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hired a friend as a key adviser, who is also a lobbyist, working on behalf of people looking for government contracts.

Mr Johnson said any conflicts of interest would be evident from the publication of the contract details, adding in the Commons: “He just seems to be attacking the government for shifting heaven and earth, as we did, to get the medicines, to get the PPE, to get the equipment, to get the treatments that this country needed.”

In their final exchanges, Sir Keir said: “I think it’s a clean sweep – bullying, harassment, leaking, wasting public money and obvious conflicts of interest.

“It’s the same old story: one rule for the British public, another for the prime minister and his friends.

“Just look at the contrast between his attitude to spraying public money on contracts that don’t deliver, and his attitude to pay rises for the key workers who kept the country going during this pandemic.

“If you’ve got a hotline to ministers, you get a blank cheque, but if you’re on the front line tackling Covid, you’re picking up the bill.

“So will the prime minister finally get his priorities right, stop wasting taxpayers’ money and give police officers, firefighters, care workers and other key workers the pay rise they so obviously deserve?”

Mr Johnson replied: “It’s this party and this government that has given key workers, public sector workers, above inflation pay rises this year as he knows – for police, for the Army, for nurses who are now getting 12.6% more than they were three years ago.

“And it’s this government that will continue increasing the living wage.”