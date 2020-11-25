This year with two national lockdowns our lives have been changed and so too has the way we shop.

Online sales are up by over 60% in the UK.

In the UK, online sales have increased over four hundred percent in the past decade.

Tonight commissioned a poll of two thousand people - 76% said they would be doing some or all Christmas gift shopping online this year.

The High street retailers have had a terrible year with trading restrictions impacting sales. John Lewis has found it difficult too with the announcement of fifteen hundred job losses.

But, their online sales have rocketed in 2020 and, they say plenty of us have been looking to start Christmas early this year.

Our business will grow by 30% online this year compared with last year. But we’ve seen a huge surge for Christmas, people searching for Christmas products in August up 400%. Pippa Wicks - Executive Director, John Lewis

With a surge in sales online comes an increased need for deliveries, and industry body Logistics UK has reported a rise in driver numbers across the sector.

In Q2 this year we know that there were two hundred and sixty thousand van drivers and we also know that there are still vacancies. Elizabeth De Jong - Policy Director, Logistics UK

Anna-Jane Casey, actress

Anna-Jane Casey has been a performer on the west end stage for 32 years. In February she was performing in Girl From The North Country at the Gielgud Theatre. Then COVID hit, the country went into its first lockdown, and theatres were closed indefinitely.

That’s when Anna-Jane and her actor husband bought a van and got jobs as a delivery driver to pay their household bills. But it’s not been easy money...

When we first started it was 80 parcels, and we thought, we'd never be able to get rid of those in a day. Yesterday, I had a hundred and ninety three, some of the guys, they've got hundreds two, three hundred parcels a day. Anna-Jane Casey

Anna-Jane Casey is currently a Hermes delivery driver, and dispels the idea that actors have a lot of money in their savings.

With our day to day lives still far from normal it’s not just deliveries of presents people will be relying on - many will be getting the festive food shop delivered too.

Last month saw an astonishing 99.2% year on year increase in online grocery shopping.

Peter Login is one of 16,500 delivery drivers for Tesco. Like Anna-Jane he’s new to the job. He’s been doing it for 7 months and prior to that was an airline pilot with British Airways. But earlier this year he was one of an estimated 10,000 redundancies at B.A.

I've been a pilot for about fifteen years. Commercially I've been flying for about five years. it's always been my dream, and always wanted to do it. So, a bit of a shame that it's come to an end. Peter Login, delivery driver

