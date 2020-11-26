The government have announced which coronavirus tier each part of England will be placed into when the lockdown ends on December 2.

The rules under each tier get stricter as they go up from 1 to 3, with the measures designed to keep down the local area's Covid-19 infection rate.

The tiers will be reviewed weekly, with the first review taking place a fortnight after lockdown ends - on Thursday December 17.

Which tier of coronavirus restrictions will I live under?

Tier 3No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

Birmingham

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Manchester

Northumberland

Kent and Medway

Leeds

Hull

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

North Tyneside

County Durham

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Tier 2No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

London (all 32 boroughs plus City of London)

Liverpool City Region

Cumbria

Warrington and Cheshire

York

North Yorkshire

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Tier 1Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Cornwall

Isle of Wight

Isles of Scilly

In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open.

People in all tiers to work from home where they can do so.

Full details on what you can do in each tier here.

The tier for each area is decided based on five criteria: