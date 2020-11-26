Covid tiers: Which tier am I in after lockdown ends in England? The full list
The government have announced which coronavirus tier each part of England will be placed into when the lockdown ends on December 2.
The rules under each tier get stricter as they go up from 1 to 3, with the measures designed to keep down the local area's Covid-19 infection rate.
The tiers will be reviewed weekly, with the first review taking place a fortnight after lockdown ends - on Thursday December 17.
Which tier of coronavirus restrictions will I live under?
Tier 3No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.
Birmingham
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Manchester
Northumberland
Leeds
Hull
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Stockton-on-Tees
Redcar and Cleveland
Darlington
Sunderland
South Tyneside
Gateshead
North Tyneside
County Durham
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen
The Humber
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
Bristol
South Gloucestershire
North Somerset
Tier 2No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.
London (all 32 boroughs plus City of London)
Liverpool City Region
Cumbria
Warrington and Cheshire
York
North Yorkshire
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
Rutland
Northamptonshire
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon
All other areas not listed in Tier 1 or Tier 3
Tier 1Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.
Cornwall
Isle of Wight
Isles of Scilly
In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open.
People in all tiers to work from home where they can do so.
Full details on what you can do in each tier here.
The tier for each area is decided based on five criteria:
Case numbers across all age groups
Cases in over 60s
The rate of coronavirus infections (the R number)
The percentage of positive tests
The current and projected pressures on local NHS services.