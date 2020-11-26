Covid tiers: Which tier am I in after lockdown ends in England? The full list

Non-essential shops will reopen across the country when lockdown ends, but many hospitality businesses will be restricted. Credit: PA

The government have announced which coronavirus tier each part of England will be placed into when the lockdown ends on December 2.

The rules under each tier get stricter as they go up from 1 to 3, with the measures designed to keep down the local area's Covid-19 infection rate.

The tiers will be reviewed weekly, with the first review taking place a fortnight after lockdown ends - on Thursday December 17.

Which tier of coronavirus restrictions will I live under?

Tier 3No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

  • Birmingham

  • Newcastle-upon-Tyne

  • Manchester

  • Northumberland

  • Kent and Medway

  • Leeds

  • Hull

  • Hartlepool

  • Middlesbrough

  • Stockton-on-Tees

  • Redcar and Cleveland

  • Darlington

  • Sunderland

  • South Tyneside

  • Gateshead

  • North Tyneside

  • County Durham

  • Greater Manchester

  • Lancashire

  • Blackpool

  • Blackburn with Darwen

  • The Humber

  • West Yorkshire

  • South Yorkshire

  • Birmingham and Black Country

  • Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

  • Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

  • Derby and Derbyshire

  • Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

  • Leicester and Leicestershire

  • Lincolnshire

  • Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

  • Kent and Medway

  • Bristol

  • South Gloucestershire

  • North Somerset

Tier 2No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

  • London (all 32 boroughs plus City of London)

  • Liverpool City Region

  • Cumbria

  • Warrington and Cheshire

  • York

  • North Yorkshire

  • Worcestershire

  • Herefordshire

  • Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

  • Rutland

  • Northamptonshire

  • Suffolk

  • Hertfordshire

  • Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

  • Norfolk

  • Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

  • Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

  • East Sussex

  • West Sussex

  • Brighton and Hove

  • Surrey

  • Reading

  • Wokingham

  • Bracknell Forest

  • Windsor and Maidenhead

  • West Berkshire

  • Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

  • Buckinghamshire

  • Oxfordshire

  • South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

  • Bath and North East Somerset

  • Dorset

  • Bournemouth

  • Christchurch

  • Poole

  • Gloucestershire

  • Wiltshire and Swindon

  • Devon

  • All other areas not listed in Tier 1 or Tier 3

Tier 1Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

  • Cornwall

  • Isle of Wight

  • Isles of Scilly

In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open.

People in all tiers to work from home where they can do so.

Full details on what you can do in each tier here.

The tier for each area is decided based on five criteria:

  • Case numbers across all age groups

  • Cases in over 60s

  • The rate of coronavirus infections (the R number)

  • The percentage of positive tests

  • The current and projected pressures on local NHS services.