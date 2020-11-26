'It's something we dread': The medics back on the Covid front line

Video report by ITV News Health Editor Emily Morgan

There were some encouraging signs today that infections are falling in some parts of the UK.

There were a further 17,555 new coronavirus cases and a further 498 deaths - both down.

But the second wave is far from over, and ITV News has seen the latest fight against the disease first hand.

Our cameras were invited back inside the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, where we were in April as it approached the peak of the first wave.

Last week it treated more Covid patients than ever before.

And, as our Health Editor Emily Morgan reports, medics are concerned about what's to come.