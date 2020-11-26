Quarantine exemption removed for arrivals from Estonia and Latvia

Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the travel corridors list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

People arriving in the UK from those countries after 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

In a tweet, Mr Shapps said: "Latest data means we must remove Estonia and Latvia from the #TravelCorridor list.

"From 4am Saturday 28th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate."

Destinations added to the list are: Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia, Aruba, Samoa, Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

The travel ban on people arriving from Denmark has been lifted but the Scandinavian country remains off the travel corridors list.