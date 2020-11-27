Face to face Brexit trade talks are to resume after the EU's chief negotiator has left self-isolation, eight days after a member of his team tested positive for coronavirus.

Michel Barnier said "physical negotiations can continue" following his period of quarantine, and he is "travelling to London this evening to continue" talks with UK Chief Negotiator Lord David Frost.

He said he'd be briefing the European Parliament today before making the trip, adding how the "same significant divergences persist".

But the fact he's travelling could be a signal that the UK has changed its negotiating position in recent days - reports from Brussels this week had suggested he would not head to London unless the UK made concessions.

It is believed physical talks will now take place over the weekend.

Mr Barnier was forced into self-isolation last Thursday and trade talks moved online, with Lord Frost saying both teams would remain in “close contact”.

At the time Boris Johnson's spokesman said the UK side was "committed to working hard" to reach a free-trade agreement (FTA) and were working to "bridge the gaps that remain between us".

Since then, Rishi Sunak announced that UK borrowing this year would be almost £400 billion and the economy is expected to contract by 11% - the Office for Budget Responsibility warned that if there is a no-deal Brexit, the economy would shrink a further 2%.

Unemployment is expected to rise to 7.5% next year but the OBR says it will be more like 8.3% with no deal.

On Thursday the PM's spokesman told reporters that Mr Johnson "believes that the UK will thrive with or without a deal with the EU".

"But it remains our ambition to reach an FTA which is why we continue to negotiate," the spokesman added.

Both sides have stressed the need to work quickly if a deal is to be in place when transition arrangements expire at the end of the year.

The UK will leave the single market and customs union in any event but work continues on a deal to allow smooth trade with no quotas or tariffs.

But the talks have been stuck for months on the issue of fishing rights, the governance of any deal and the "level playing field" conditions aimed at preventing unfair competition by cutting standards or increasing state subsidies.