The reproduction number for coronavirus – the R value – has dropped below 1 across the UK for the first time since September, Government scientists say.

The latest statistics show the R number is between 0.9 and 1, while the estimated growth rate means the number of new infections are dropping by 0-2% each day.

According to the statistics, every 10 people with Covid-19 will go onto infect between nine and 10 people.

What is the reproduction number?

It is defined as the average number of people an infected person can expect to pass the virus on to before any widespread immunity or attempts at immunisation are made.

For example, if one person develops an infection and transmits it to two other people, the number would be R2.

The higher the number - the faster the virus progresses.

If greater than one, the infection will "spread exponentially".