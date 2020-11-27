Video report by ITV News London Correspondent Simon Harris

When England's national lockdown ends next week, neighbours in one road would be living under different coronavirus restrictions.

In Maiden Lane in Dartford, one side of the road will be in Tier 2 as they fall under Bexley, a London borough.

Meanwhile, their neighbours on the other side will be under the stricter regime of Tier 3 restrictions as their property is just across the Kent border.

More than 23 million people in England – 41.5% of the population – will be living under Tier 3 measures once national lockdown ends on December 2.