Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

A plumber who spent his own money repairing boilers for the vulnerable during the pandemic has become a local lockdown legend.

James Anderson has spent thousands of pounds of his own money during lockdown making sure disabled and elderly people in his area have had access to the facilities they need.

Local resident Julie Allen said: "He just wakes up every day of his life and he just wants to help people."

He says he could take a wage but because his wife supports him he is able to do his work for free to give more to the community.

His charity has helped hundreds of people so far and he doesn't intend to stop.