Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

The people have Sunderland have paid their respects to a locally celebrated photographer who died of Covid-19.

Dean Matthews made his living taking pictures of footballers and landscapes in Sunderland.

He passed away aged just 42 after testing positive for Covid-19

His images were popular among residents and his passion was respected by many in the community.

People lined the streets outside the Stadium of light as his funeral procession drove past.

One local said: "He kept us all going in lockdown."

Sunderland football club paid him a minutes silence earlier this week.