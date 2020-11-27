Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode Chris and Lizzie discuss the news Meghan suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

The Duchess wrote an article in the NY Times about the heartbreak of losing a child and why we should commit to asking others if they're ok - something ITV Newsreader Tom Bradby did when she was touring Africa as a new mum.

We hear from motherhood app Peanut co-founder Michelle Kennedy and the Diana Award CEO Tessy Ojo about why Meghan's openness could help others with baby loss.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss Camilla's action on domestic violence, Princess Eugenie's plans to move into Frogmore Cottage and give their best royal accents a go with a few tips from the cast of Netflix show The Crown.

