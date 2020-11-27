Yes frontman decries Covid rules as he launches new album

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

Yes frontman Rick Wakeman can't get rid of his Grumpy Old Man persona with lockdown life giving him plenty of new material - even as he prepares to launch a new album.

In the 1970s Mr Wakeman and his keyboard helped define an era of music working with the likes of David Bowie and Elton John.

He said he was heartbroken over what had happened to the music industry due to Covid-19.

The new album is a complication of songs from the 70s, an era Mr Wakeman described as "wonderful" for music.

His appearance on Grumpy Old Men has endeared him to a new audience and has had plenty to complain about this year.

With rumours of cheering and chanting being banned at live football games he asked if the people who created the rules had ever been to a football match.