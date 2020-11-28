The Government said a further 479 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 58,030.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 73,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 15,871 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,605,172.England

Of the 479 UK deaths, 289 people who tested positive for coronavirus died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 40,197, NHS England said on Saturday. The patients were all aged between 27 and 100. All except 16, aged between 45 and 92, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths occurred between October 14 and November 27. Nineteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Statistics for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are yet to be published.