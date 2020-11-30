Coronavirus case numbers have started to fall considerably in and around Bristol - particularly in areas with the highest infection rates of infection.

On Friday 27 November, Bristol City Council issued an update which said "evidence suggests current lockdown measures have been effective".

The update said cases per 100,000 people had fallen from 390.2 to 300.2 - with 1,048 cases in the seven days up to Tuesday 24 November.

The regional R number is estimated to lie within a range of 0.9 to 1.1.

The latest figures show a significant fall in the number of cases in Bristol. Credit: Bristol City Council

The update said: "The number of new infections in Bristol declined compared to late last week, but the Bristol rate remains well above the England rate of 200.4 per 100,000 and is currently ranked 30th highest among 149 English local authorities."

There are around 250 people in Bristol's hospitals with Covid-19.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire will all face the toughest possible restrictions once the national lockdown ends, having been placed in Tier 3.

But there are signs lockdown has positively impacted all three areas. In South Gloucestershire, cases have nearly halved and in North Somerset the infection rate continues to fall.

In its update, Bristol City Council said: "Bristol remains at a very critical point in reducing rates of infection and protecting our NHS.

"We need everyone to continue to be extra careful – the virus spreads when people are in close proximity to one another. We can all avoid becoming a contact. Please take all action you can."

