Aa further 205 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 58,448.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 74,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 12,330 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,629,657.

Wales

There have been a further 802 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 80,342.

Public Health Wales reported another three deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,540.

England

A further 183 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 40,588, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 52 and 95. All except three, aged between 84 and 93, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between November 5 and November 29, with the majority on or after November 23.

Four other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

A further three deaths have been reported in Scotland, taking the overall toll to 3,725.

There were also 369 new cases, meaning there have now been 95,058 confirmed in total.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "290 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. A further 10 deaths have been reported."