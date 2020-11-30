Paralysed former rugby player's charity challenge for injured athletes

Video report by ITV News Reporter Stacey Foster

We've featured many people who've helped others through these tough times - few though are as inspirational as Matt Hampson.

Since he was paralysed during a rugby-training accident, the former player's been supporting other young injured sportsmen and women.

And to help motivate them during England's second Lockdown, his charity, the Matt Hampson Foundation, laid down a challenge to walk, handcycle or pedal to a new goal: one million metres.