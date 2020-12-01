Covid: Did your Tory MP vote against England's tier system?

MPs debated on Tuesday ahead of a vote on the tier system. Credit: PA

MPs voted to move England into a tier system when lockdown ends on Wednesday, but Boris Johnson faced a backlash from within his party as 53 Tory rebels voted against the plans.

The new tier system puts 99% of England’s population into the tough measures under Tier 2 and Tier 3.

Boris Johnson said "there remains a compelling case for regional tiers in England" because around one in 85 people in England has coronavirus.

Labour ordered its MPs to abstain, but the measures passed on Tuesday night, despite senior Tories having lined up to criticise the new tier system.

Here are the Tory MPs who voted against the PM's plans:

  • Adam Afriye, Windsor

  • Imran Khan, Wakefield

  • Graham Brady, Altrincham and Sale West

  • Andrew Bridgen, North West Leicestershire

  • Paul Bristow, Peterborough

  • Christopher Chope, Christchurch

  • Greg Clark, Tunbridge Wells

  • James Daly, Bury North

  • Philip Davies, Shipley

  • David Davis, Haltemprice and Howden

  • Jonathan Djangoly, Huntingdon

  • Jackie Doyle-Price, Thurrock

  • Richard Drax, South Dorset

  • Iain Duncan Smith, Chingford and Woodford Green

  • Mark Francois, Rayleigh and Wickford

  • Marcus Fysh, Yeovil

  • Cheryl Gillan, Chesham and Amersham

  • Chris Green, Bolton West

  • Damian Green, Ashford

  • Kate Griffiths, Burton

  • Mark Harper, Forest of Dean

  • Philip Hollobone, Kettering

  • David Jones, Clywd West

  • Julian Knight, Solihull

  • Robert Largan, High Peak

  • Pauline Latham, Mid Derbyshire

  • Chris Loder, West Dorset

  • Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham

  • Craig Mackinlay, South Thanet

  • Anthony Mangnall, Totnes

  • Karl McCartney, Lincoln

  • Stephen McPartland, Stevenage

  • Esther McVey, Tatton

  • Huw Merriman, Bexhill and Battle

  • Robbie Moore, Keighley

  • Anne Marie Morris, Newton Abbot

  • Robert Neill, Bromley and Chislehurst

  • Mark Pawsey, Rugby

  • John Redwood, Wokingham

  • Mary Robinson, Cheadle

  • Andrew Rosindell, Romford

  • Henry Smith, Crawley,

  • Ben Spencer, Runnymede and Weybridge

  • Desmond Swayne, New Forest West

  • Craig Tracey, North Warwickshire

  • Tom Tugendhat, Tonbridge and Malling

  • Matt Vickers, Stockton South

  • Christian Wakeford, Bury South

  • Charles Walker, Broxbourne

  • James Wallis, Bridgend

  • David Warburton, Somerton and Frome

  • William Wragg, Hazel Grove

  • Jeremy Wright, Kenilworth and Southam