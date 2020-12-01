MPs voted to move England into a tier system when lockdown ends on Wednesday, but Boris Johnson faced a backlash from within his party as 53 Tory rebels voted against the plans.

The new tier system puts 99% of England’s population into the tough measures under Tier 2 and Tier 3.

Boris Johnson said "there remains a compelling case for regional tiers in England" because around one in 85 people in England has coronavirus.

Labour ordered its MPs to abstain, but the measures passed on Tuesday night, despite senior Tories having lined up to criticise the new tier system.

Here are the Tory MPs who voted against the PM's plans: