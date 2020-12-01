Covid: Did your Tory MP vote against England's tier system?
MPs voted to move England into a tier system when lockdown ends on Wednesday, but Boris Johnson faced a backlash from within his party as 53 Tory rebels voted against the plans.
The new tier system puts 99% of England’s population into the tough measures under Tier 2 and Tier 3.
Boris Johnson said "there remains a compelling case for regional tiers in England" because around one in 85 people in England has coronavirus.
Labour ordered its MPs to abstain, but the measures passed on Tuesday night, despite senior Tories having lined up to criticise the new tier system.
Here are the Tory MPs who voted against the PM's plans:
Adam Afriye, Windsor
Imran Khan, Wakefield
Graham Brady, Altrincham and Sale West
Andrew Bridgen, North West Leicestershire
Paul Bristow, Peterborough
Christopher Chope, Christchurch
Greg Clark, Tunbridge Wells
James Daly, Bury North
Philip Davies, Shipley
David Davis, Haltemprice and Howden
Jonathan Djangoly, Huntingdon
Jackie Doyle-Price, Thurrock
Richard Drax, South Dorset
Iain Duncan Smith, Chingford and Woodford Green
Mark Francois, Rayleigh and Wickford
Marcus Fysh, Yeovil
Cheryl Gillan, Chesham and Amersham
Chris Green, Bolton West
Damian Green, Ashford
Kate Griffiths, Burton
Mark Harper, Forest of Dean
Philip Hollobone, Kettering
David Jones, Clywd West
Julian Knight, Solihull
Robert Largan, High Peak
Pauline Latham, Mid Derbyshire
Chris Loder, West Dorset
Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham
Craig Mackinlay, South Thanet
Anthony Mangnall, Totnes
Karl McCartney, Lincoln
Stephen McPartland, Stevenage
Esther McVey, Tatton
Huw Merriman, Bexhill and Battle
Robbie Moore, Keighley
Anne Marie Morris, Newton Abbot
Robert Neill, Bromley and Chislehurst
Mark Pawsey, Rugby
John Redwood, Wokingham
Mary Robinson, Cheadle
Andrew Rosindell, Romford
Henry Smith, Crawley,
Ben Spencer, Runnymede and Weybridge
Desmond Swayne, New Forest West
Craig Tracey, North Warwickshire
Tom Tugendhat, Tonbridge and Malling
Matt Vickers, Stockton South
Christian Wakeford, Bury South
Charles Walker, Broxbourne
James Wallis, Bridgend
David Warburton, Somerton and Frome
William Wragg, Hazel Grove
Jeremy Wright, Kenilworth and Southam