Pubs in Tier 2 and 3 restrictions will be provided with just £1,000 in support if they are unable to open due to coronavirus restrictions, the prime minister has announced.

Boris Johnson, kicking off a debate on a tiered system of Covid-19 measures - which will come into force overnight - said the support would come in the form of a one off payment for December.

The PM said it would come on top of the £3,000 per month for businesses forced to close.

He said the cash was to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year.

The cash has been described as "nowhere near enough to bridge the gap on [pubs'] ongoing costs let alone lost revenue".

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "The economic package is nowhere near sufficient to support the communities most affected and they have been suffering for many months. "

Around 16,010 pubs will be in England's Tier 2 from Wednesday, according to analysis by real estate adviser Altus Group, meaning they will be banned from opening, except for takeaway and delivery services.

The analysis indicates a further 20,813 pubs will be in England's Tier 2, meaning they can only operate if they offer "substantial meals" on their menu, and can only serve alcohol if it is ordered with a substantial meal.

Thousands of pubs in Tier 2 areas could risk being fined if they allow alcoholic drinks to be served with a snack that is not considered a substantial meal.

The government says the idea of a substantial meal is well-established in the hospitality industry, but ministers have sparked confusion by saying scotch eggs - usually considered a bar snack - would constitute a substantial meal.

What can you do in each tier from December 2? The new rules in England at a glance:

Tier 1 : Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2 : No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open. People in all tiers to work from home where they can do so. Full details on what you can do in each tier here.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has caused confusion by first telling ITV's Good Morning Britain the sausage-coated egg is "probably a starter", before telling ITV News they are a substantial meal.

On the £1,000 in support, British Beer and Pub Association chief Emma McClarkin, told The Sun: “A so-called Christmas bonus is simply nowhere near enough to bridge the gap on their ongoing costs let alone lost revenue.”

The PM's announcement of support came as he appealed to Tory MPs for support on tiered coronavirus restrictions, with up to 70 of his backbencher thought to be considering whether to reject Mr Johnson's proposals.

A loss for Mr Johnson is highly unlikely after Labour said it would abstain from the vote, meaning England's lockdown will end overnight and be replaced by the tier system.

In a bid to win support from sceptics, Mr Johnson said the tiered system was the best way to avoid another national lockdown in the New Year.

He said around 1 in 85 people have coronavirus in England, meaning "we cannot afford to relax, especially during the cold months of winter".

"While the virus has been contained, it has not been eradicated", he added.

Mr Johnson admitted returning to the tiered system of restrictions "is not a return to normality", but it is a "bit closer to normality than the current restrictions ".

Responding to a question about tiers being designated at a more local level, the PM insisted the Government will look at how the restrictions can reflect "as closely as possible the reality of what is happening on the ground".

A vote on the restrictions is expected to take place at around 7pm.