EasyJet to significantly reduce cabin baggage allowance and introduce costs

EasyJet will make significant changes to its cabin baggage allowances from next year.

The new rules, which will come into effect on 10 February, will see passengers charged if their baggage does not fit under the seat in front of them.

The seat a passenger has booked will also determine what bags they can take on board - those with an "up front" or "extra legroom" seat can take an additional large cabin bag on board.

The new cabin bag size can be a maximum of 45 x 36 x 20cm, including any handles or wheels - smaller than the controversial Flybe measurements, which saw backlash from passengers.

There is not weight limit, however passengers are expected to be able to lift and carry their bag themselves.

The airline says the changes are to "improve boarding and punctuality". Credit: EasyJet

EasyJet says if a passenger's cabin bag exceeds the maximum size, or if someone brings a large cabin bag to the departure gate without the correct seat selection, it will not be allowed to go in the cabin, and will be checked into the aircraft hold for a charge.

For those travelling on EasyJet before 10 February, the existing bag policy applies. Credit: EasyJet

Cabin baggage fees and charges can be found online.