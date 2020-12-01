Juno star Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has described how "remarkable it feels to finally love who I am" as he announced he is transgender in a social media post.

The actor said: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

In the post Mr Page said his pronouns were he/they and went on to say: “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Mr Page, 33, who has also starred in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, said that his “joy is real, but it is also fragile”.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he said.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.

“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

Addressing the trans community, Mr Page said he will “do everything I can to change this world for the better”.

Elliot with his partner Emma Portner. Credit: AP

The actor, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

The actor, who has frequently spoken out about LGBT issues, signed the letter off by saying: “All my love, Elliot.”

Commenting on Page’s Instagram post, Portner wrote: “Love you so much Elliot.”