Few bands can claim to weld such influence that their country's government makes legislative changes for their benefit, but then not all pop groups are K-pop band sensations BTS.

Such is the biggest boy band in the world's might that the South Korean government has passed a law to allow the group to postpone their mandatory military service until they are 30.

All able-bodied men in South Korea between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for two years. The oldest member of BTS, Jin turns 28 on December 4, but the newly passed amendment to the Military Service Act means the K-pop megastars can continue on their path of world domination.

The Act will also enable other groups or individuals who boost the country’s cultural status and economy, can deter their service until they are 30. To benefit, entertainers will have to be nominated by the culture minister for the deferral.

This is not the first time South Korea has allowed high-profile citizens an opt out, including Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

But this is the first time K-pop stars have received exemptions.

Since launching in 2013, BTS have gone on to be at the forefront of the global K-pop craze. They have just scored the first ever Korean-language No 1 single in the US, with Life Goes On. Their new album Be is also No 1 in the US, and No 2 in the UK.

They have just been nominated for a Grammy award - the first K-pop band to be given the nod - and with this two-year breather, life really can go on for the group for now.