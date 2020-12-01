Two people have died and 15 others seriously injured after a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the German city of Trier on Tuesday.

Police and rescue crews responded to the incident and authorities have told people to avoid the city centre.

The driver has been arrested and the car impounded.

Armed police were seen responding to the incident in the southwestern German town. Credit: AP

No details have yet been released on the cause of the crash.

Trier is located in southwest Germany around 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of Frankfurt, and near the border with Luxembourg.

The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.

More follows...