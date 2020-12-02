Covid: 19-year-old among 648 new deaths reported in UK

A 19-year-old was among 648 further people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Wednesday.

The government said this brings the UK total to 59,699. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 75,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

NHS England said a 19-year-old was among newly reported deaths that occurred between April 7 and December 1. The government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 16,170 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,659,256.

Wales

There have been a further 1,480 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 82,489.

Public Health Wales reported another 51 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,614.

England

A further 372 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 41,310, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 19 and 103. All except 17, aged between 19 and 93, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between April 7 and December 1.

14 other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

38 new deaths have been reported in Scotland, taking the total figure to 3,797.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "416 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, 4 deaths have been reported."