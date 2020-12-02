There are "immense logistical challenges" standing in the way of immunising the Britain's most vulnerable to coronavirus, Boris Johnson has said, but the approval of a Covid-19 vaccine means the UK can be "sure and certain" of a return to normality by spring next year.

The prime minister said scientists had performed "biological jujitsu" to quickly develop and approve a coronavirus vaccine, with the first batch being sent out to 50 hospital hubs across England "next week".

But "it will inevitably take some months before all the most vulnerable are protected - cold long months".

Mr Johnson welcomed the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, but said it is "vital" that "as we celebrate this scientific achievement we are not carried away with over optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over".

"It is not," the PM added.

A combination of community testing, vaccines and social distancing measures were still necessary, he said.

"We are no longer resting on the mere hope that we can return to normal next year, in the spring, but rather the sure and certain knowledge that we will succeed and together reclaim our lives and all the things about our lives that we love," he added.

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said: "We have to be realistic about how long this is going to take. It is going to take months, not weeks. "

He added: "If we relax too soon, if we just, kind of, go 'oh, the vaccine's here, let's abandon caution', all you are going to do is create a tidal wave of infections.

"And this vaccine has then got to work in a head wind to get back ahead of the game. And that will make it harder."

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said some vaccination will take place next week, with 800,000 doses on their way to the UK, but the bulk will take place in "January through to March or April for the at-risk population".

In the meantime, Mr Johnson said tiered coronavirus restrictions will continue to be in place, and people will have to continue making "sacrifices to protect those we love ".

Sir Simon said the the majority of early vaccinations - expected to happen in December - will be for be for the over-80s and care home residents.

He added: "Since you need two jabs with an initial injection and then a booster given to you around 21 days apart that means that we've got to reserve the second dose for the people who are getting the first dose in December to make sure that that second dose is available for them."

He said people will be informed if they're to be vaccinated next week.

Mr Johnson, at PMQs, said Covid-19 vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives", but he acknowledged "logistical challenges" presented by the need to store the vaccine at -70 degrees.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two doses, given 21 days apart.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 800,000 doses of the jab will arrive next week, with millions more arriving in the coming weeks.

Mr Johnson's newly appointed press secretary, Allegra Stratton, earlier said the PM would not rule out being vaccinated live on TV, in order to prove its safety to sceptics.