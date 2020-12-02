Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters

A senior Georgia elections official on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to rein in his supporters, lashing out angrily at the rhetoric surrounding the election and threats of violence that have resulted.

Gabriel Sterling is a Republican who oversaw the implementation of the state’s new voting system.

During a routine news conference at the state Capitol to provide an update on the recount of the presidential race requested by Mr Trump, Mr Sterling admonished the president and Georgia’s two US senators, who are both locked in tight run-off races against Democrats and have called on Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign over claims he mishandled the election.

This has to stop. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some Gabriel Sterling

“Mister President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions,” a visibly angry Mr Sterling said.

“This has to stop. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

Mr Trump, however, did not take the upbraiding to heart, soon afterwards reiterating unproven claims of fraud relating to mail-in ballots in a tweet replying to an Atlanta TV journalist who tweeted about Mr Sterling’s denunciation.

“Rigged Election,” Mr Trump tweeted. “Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and Brian Kemp afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!!”

People have been driving in caravans past Mr Raffensperger’s home, have gone onto his property and have sent sexualized threats to his wife’s cellphone, Mr Sterling said.

Mr Raffensperger and Mr Sterling both have police stationed outside their homes, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said it is investigating possible threats against officials to determine their credibility.

Mr Sterling said his anger boiled over when he learned a contractor with Dominion Voting Systems helping with the recount effort in suburban Gwinnett County received death threats after someone shot video of him transferring a report to a county computer and falsely said the young man was manipulating election data.

“There’s a noose out there with his name on it. That’s not right,” Mr Sterling said, adding the contractor did not seek the spotlight by taking a high-profile position like Mr Sterling or run for office like Mr Raffensperger.

“This kid took a job. He just took a job.”

President Donald Trump has been accused of not doing enough to quell threats of violence from his supporters following his election defeat Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Mr Trump last week called Mr Raffensperger an “enemy of the people”, Mr Sterling noted, adding: “That helped open the floodgates to this kind of crap.”

Mr Sterling urged the president to step up and tell his supporters not to commit acts of violence.

“Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed,” Mr Sterling said.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement on Tuesday evening: “No one should engage in threats or violence, and if that has happened, we condemn that fully.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at a Monday news conference Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP

The campaigns for Republican US senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both issued statements on Tuesday evening condemning violence but also criticising election officials, according to news outlets.

“Like many officials, as someone who has been the subject of threats, of course Senator Loeffler condemns violence of any kind. How ridiculous to even suggest otherwise,” Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said.

“We also condemn inaction and lack of accountability in our election system process — and won’t apologise for calling it out.”