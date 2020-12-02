Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine is approved by UK regulator

A Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK - with vaccinations set to start next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: "The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.

"The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply."

Details from the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) are set to be released shortly with advice for those first in line to get vaccinated.

The UK Government has ordered millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Credit: PA

This includes care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

What you need to know about each vaccine:

The University of Oxford and AstraZenica vaccine is up to 90% effective, can be stored at fridge temperature and is the cheapest, costing just £4 a dose. The UK government has ordered 100 million doses, with four million ready to go.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has up to 95% efficacy when it comes to immunisation, requires to be stored at -70C degrees and will cost £15 a dose. The UK has ordered 40 million doses, 10 million of which will be available by the end of the the year.

The Moderna vaccine is up to 94.5% effective, requires to be kept at -4C and will cost between £24 and £28 per dose. The UK has five million doses on order.

All three vaccines require two separate inoculations to be effective.

A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokesman said the approval "follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA".

It said the regulatory group had concluded the Pzifer/BioNTech "met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness."

The DHSC spokesperson urged the public to continued to "abide by the necessary restrictions in their area". It comes as England's national lockdown lifts on Wednesday, replaced by a strengthened three tier system.

Reacting to the announcement, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it the “best news in a long time”.

She tweeted: “@scotgov ready to start vaccinations as soon as supplies arrive.”

Nadim Zahawi, the newly-appointed minister responsible for overseeing the vaccination rollout, tweeted: “Major step forward in the fight against Covid 19 today.”