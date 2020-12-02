What do the new tiers mean for my relationship?

By Digital Presenter and Producer Mojo Abidi

England’s new coronavirus tier restrictions come into force today, and many couples have been left wondering how the new rules will affect them.Especially partners who don’t live together or are in newer relationships.Government guidance used to make exceptions for those in “established relationships” but that isn’t the case anymore.So, here’s everything you need to know about how the new rules will affect couples in each tier.

Tier 1 (medium alert)

Can we go on a date?

In Tier 1, you are allowed to socialise in groups of up to six, indoors and outdoors.

That means couples can meet in restaurants, bars, pubs or the cinema, which close at 11pm.

However, you are advised to meet outdoors when possible or to make sure any indoor venue has good ventilation.

You should maintain social distancing and stay two metres apart where possible, unless you share a support bubble.

A support bubble is a “close support network” between a household with only one adult and another household of any size.

So, if your partner lives alone or is the only person over the age of 18 in their household, you can form a support bubble.

Once you’re in a support bubble, you can think of yourself as being in a single household. It means you can have close contact with people in your support bubble, as if they were members of your own household.

Once you make a support bubble, you cannot change who is in your bubble.

Can I stay over at my partner’s house?

Yes. In Tier 1, overnight stays are permitted with your household, support bubble or up to six people from different households.

If your partner lives alone, you can form a support bubble. Credit: PA

Tier 2 (high alert)

Can we go on a date?

In Tier 2, you can only socialise with people outside your household or support bubble outdoors.

So, couples can go on dates as long as they stay outside and maintain social distancing.

A Tier 2 date may involve a meal in a pub garden or a walk through the park.

Venues like restaurants, bars and pubs will remain open in Tier 2 with a closing time of 11pm, like Tier 1.

Can I stay over at my partner’s house?

Unless your partner is a member of your household or support bubble, overnight stays are not permitted in Tier 2.

Tier 3 (very high alert)

Can we go on a date?

In Tier 3, you cannot meet with anyone you do not live with or is not in your support bubble indoors or in most outdoor places, such as private gardens or outdoor venues.

You are allowed to socialise in groups of up to six in outdoor public spaces, including parks, beaches and countryside.

For example, you could go on a socially distanced date to a public garden.

Additionally, venues like restaurants, bars and pubs will close in Tier 3. They can only operate as takeaway and delivery services.

Can I stay over at my partner’s house?

No overnight stays are permitted in Tier 3 unless they are a part of your household or support bubble.

The tiers will be reviewed every couple of weeks. Credit: PA

There are exceptions to these rules across all tiers under certain circumstances.

For example, to attend a funeral, see someone who is terminally ill, attend a wedding or facilitate moving to a new house.

The tier allocations will be reviewed every two weeks. You can check exactly what the rules are where you live in England using our interactive search tool.