Prince Harry has said that humans should act like “raindrops” and we should “receive the parched ground” in order to help heal the planet.

He was speaking about his passion for conservation as he supported the launch of a new Netflix-style streaming service called WaterBear which is dedicated to conservation documentaries, campaigns and eco-travel films.

The Duke of Sus­sex urged people to watch the content but also to take action and make a difference.

He said being a father had changed the way he thought about the future of the planet.

Harry told WaterBear’s CEO, Ellen Winde­muth: “The moment you become a father, everything really does change. Because then you start to realise What is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?”

He said about the arrival of his son, Archie, and other babies: “We can’t steal their future. That’s not the role, that’s not the job that we are here for. I have always believed that, hopefully, we can leave the world in a better place than we found it.”

Harry said more people should take action: “It’s about putting the dos behind the says.”

His other comments about raindrops have been criticised for being too “woke” so we have quoted them here in full so people can hear for themselves what it was he said.

Harry said becoming a father to Archie changed how he saw environmental issues. Credit: PA

Harry told the WaterBear CEO: “When it comes to nature, the other beauty of it, is that it makes you feel how small we are and how we are part of something so much bigger.”

He was then asked about how storytelling, on a streaming platform such as WaterBear, can help to drive people to action.

Prince Harry replied: “I think there is a desire and a willingness and a curiosity when it comes to storytelling. But it also makes us, as individuals, feel part of something much bigger. I think that’s what it’s all about”

“ Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground. What if every single one of us was a raindrop?

And if every single one of us cared, which we do, because we have to care because at the end of the day nature is our life source.”

“But we’ve got to be clever and find a way to be able to uplift and inspire in that education and awareness. But again, as I have said before, and as you guys fully well know, you can’t uplift, educate and inspire unless there is a form of action that follows. And that, I think, is the key which is why WaterBear is so important.”

The streaming service CEO said to the Duke that she is trying to bring environmental issues closer to people so they can choose if they wan to help.

Prince Harry now lives in California with Meghan and their son Archie.

Meghan wrote an article for the New York Times last week and the pain of loss after miscarrying the couple’s second child.

Harry also said the coronavirus pandemic could have been a way of Mother Nature sending us “to our room for bad behaviour to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done” to the planet.