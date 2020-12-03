Charles and Camilla go clubbing in London

They are not the kind of people you expect to see going down the red stairs, no doubt often sticky from spilled drinks, into a basement nightclub.

But underneath London's busy Oxford Street, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall sat in the famous 100 Club to listen to a singer and drummer: he tapping his fingers on the table, she tapping her feet.

The two Royals wanted to do their bit to support London's nighttime economy - better known to all of us as the late night bars and clubs - which support so many jobs and businesses.

Charles and Camilla appeared to enjoy themselves on the visit. Credit: PA

The 100 Club, like so many others, was mandated to close from the first lockdown in March and even today, as bars and clubs continue to open, it is limited to a crowd of 50 rather than its maximum capacity of 450.

Charles and Camilla met the owners, the bar staff, sound engineers as well as Emily Capell and Matt Cowley who had just performed for them.

Both have suffered a tough time since the pandemic hit, having lost nearly all their work.

Emily asked the Prince: "Have you been here before?". he replied that he hadn't. "It's nice, innit?" Emily joked.

The two performers also chatted to Camilla about her taste in music.

"You like Rod Stewart?", Camilla was asked. "Love him!", came the reply as she said she's even seen him in the rock band The Faces before he went solo.

The Mayor of London's nighttime "Czar", Amy Lamé, told us that the support from the two Royals was like a "shot in the arm" and they "seemed to be enjoying themselves".

She said: "Bring on the vaccine but also their Royal Highnesses spreading their interest and care to the sector is very, very powerful indeed."

1.6 million work in London's entertainment economy - which is two thirds of the capital's workforce.

Singer Emily and drummer Matt spoke to Prince Charles about they had been forced to find work online, where possible, but it had not replaced the work they lost.

"I don't know if you get on You Tube a lot?", they asked the Prince.

"I'd better have a look", he promised.

"Yeah do! Get a YouTube account", Emily urged him.

As Charles and Camilla left, she invited them back, "You can come any time, we will get you on the guest list!"

London's 100 Club has been around since 1942 when it was the Feldman Jazz Club and it became the 100 Club in 1964 and has hosted Muddy Waters, BB King, The Who, the Kinks, The Clash, Oasis and Suede.

It has also become an institution for secret shows by acts such as Metallica, The Rolling SDtones, Blur and Paul McCartney.