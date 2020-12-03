Covid: Positive tests in England drop to lowest weekly figure in six weeks

The number of positive Covid-19 tests in England dropped 28% in the penultimate week of the country's national lockdown.

A total of 110,620 people tested positive for the virus between 18-25 November, according to the latest Test and Trace figures.

The figure is the lowest total positive tests in six weeks.

The much criticised Test and Trace system has changed the way it tries to contact under 18s, making it impossible to compare the proportion of contacts reached in the latest week of data with those reached in previous weeks.

Based on the last comparison, for the fifth week in a row, Test and Trace system had struggled to reach more than 60% of close contacts of those with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Under the new calculations, 72.5% of close contacts were reported as having been reached in the week to November 25 - but this does not necessarily reflect improvement in the system.

Going forward, however, people under the age of 18 will no longer be traced individually, with the service asking a parent or guardian in the household to confirm they have told the child to self-isolate instead.