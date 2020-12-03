Covid vaccine comes too late for bereaved families who lost their loved ones

Video report by ITV News Senior Correspondent Paul Davies

As we wait for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, the human cost keeps on rising, with the UK now recording more than 60,000 deaths.

The family of one of the latest victims has told ITV News they believe poor infection control at a hospital led to his death.

Paul Tucker, 57, was admitted to the Medway Maritime Hospital in Kent with a suspected urinary infection.

His widow claims he caught Covid there, and has criticised the care he received.