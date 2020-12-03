Covid vaccine to arrive in UK in 'hours, not days'

The first doses of the approved Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will hit British shores in "hours, not days".

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam confirmed the jab - approved by the UK medicines regulator on Wednesday - will arrive in the country on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Eurotunnel confirmed to ITV News that the vaccine was travelling to the UK on Thursday in unmarked hauliers and lorries to ensure they can not be targeted.

But with issues surrounding storage temperature and how many times it can be transported, the Pfizer rollout looks to be less than straightforward.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “immense logistical challenges” in getting the vaccine to those who need it most as experts have warned people in care homes might face a delay in receiving immunisation from the disease.

The UK became the first country in the world to give the go-ahead to the vaccine, paving the way for vaccinations to start next week.

The country has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer jab, enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two doses, given 21 days apart.

One huge rollout issue is the temperature the vaccine needs to be stored.

Analysis shows that the Pfizer vaccine can prevent more than 90% of people from getting Covid-19. Credit: PA Images

Prof Van-Tam told the BBC: “Now, there is a technical issue related to the Pfizer vaccine that we currently expect to receive very, very shortly in the UK, and I do mean hours, not days.”

He said it must be held at minus 70C, and, once it comes out to defrost, it has to be stored at 2C to 8C.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Prof Van-Tan admitted the vaccine was "quite difficult to administer" which could impend its distribution in care homes.

He added: "The NHS, the MRHA are working really hard right now to try and find a solution so that we can get this into care homes if we possibly can.

“But there is no absolute assurance of that, because one thing we can’t do is end up with a vaccine which has been handed incorrectly and we end up with a vaccine that is not properly viable at the end of the distribution chain."

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises ministers, has recommended care home residents and staff should be the top priority.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said 800,000 doses of the jab will arrive next week, while BioNTech chief commercial officer Sean Marett confirmed the UK is likely to receive at least five million doses by the end of the year – half of its initial 2020 order due to a production scaleback.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, told a Downing Street press briefing that the jab must be stored at such low temperatures – minus 70C – that it could only be moved a few times and could only be shifted in large quantities, making it difficult to administer in care homes.

And it is not just logistical difficulties; there are trust hurdles among some of the public that the government also faces .

Appearing on This Morning, Prof Van-Tam was asked by presenter Phillip Schofield about what he would say to conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers and people who believe “it’s got something to do with Bill Gates”.

Prof Van-Tam replied: "It’s extraordinary nonsense and I don’t give it any credence, and I don’t give it any airtime.”

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have not approved splitting the vaccine boxes containing 975 doses, meaning it would be wasted if sent to individual residential homes.

Wales’s chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton confirmed the prioritisation list would have to be tempered as the devolved government would need to use mass vaccination centres which involved “people moving towards the vaccine”.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the JCVI, called for a “very small degree of patience”, with other vaccines – which could have fewer issues with transport and storage – “in the pipeline”.

It is hoped that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, if approved by the regulator, will allow for easier administration on a mass scale as it can be stored at normal fridge-like temperatures.

Pfizer and BioNTech have said the jab can be sent to care homes as long as it travels for no more than six hours after it leaves cold storage and is then put in a normal fridge at 2C to 8C.

Information obtained by the PA news agency says that once the vaccine arrives in the UK from Pfizer’s plant in Belgium, batches will be checked at a central depot to ensure their quality.

Public Health England will process orders placed by the NHS for next-day delivery to hospital hubs around the UK.

Meanwhile, a further 648 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, while there were a further 16,170 lab-confirmed cases.

What you need to know about each vaccine:

The University of Oxford and AstraZenica vaccine is up to 90% effective, can be stored at fridge temperature and is the cheapest, costing just £4 a dose. The UK government has ordered 100 million doses, with four million ready to go.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has up to 95% efficacy when it comes to immunisation, requires to be stored at -70C degrees and will cost £15 a dose. The UK has ordered 40 million doses, 10 million of which will be available by the end of the the year.

The Moderna vaccine is up to 94.5% effective, requires to be kept at -4C and will cost between £24 and £28 per dose. The UK has five million doses on order.

All three vaccines require two separate inoculations to be effective.

Pfizer Covid vaccine '90% effective' - but what does this mean?