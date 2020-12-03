Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

After months of darkness, the lights of the West End are finally coming back on.

And it will be curtain up on Cameron Mackintosh's revived production of Les Miserables, complete with a socially distanced audience and singing only, no acting.

The show starring Michael Ball, Alfie Bow and Matt Lucas won't even break even.

But the show must go on, according to Cameron Mackintosh who says the story of Les Mis is one for our times - the triumph of the human spirit.