A total of 50 NHS England hospitals are ready to start administering the approved Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospitals were one of the "three modes of delivery" for the vaccination - alongside mass vaccination centres and and community rollout via GPs and pharmacists.

Elderly people in care homes and their carers are top of the list to receive the jab after the UK became the first country in the world to approve a Covid vaccine.

The UK has so far ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to immunise 20 million people.

Here is the list of NHS England hospitals ready to start Covid vaccinations next week:

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustBrighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS TrustCambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustChesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation TrustCountess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation TrustCroydon University Hospital NHS TrustDartford & Gravesham NHS TrustDorset County Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustEast and North Hertfordshire NHS TrustEast Kent Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustEast Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (Colchester Hospital)Frimley Health NHS Foundation TrustGloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustGreat Western Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustGuys & St Thomas NHS TrustJames Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustKings College Hospital NHS Foundation TrustKings College Hospital - Princess Royal University HospitalLancashire Teaching Hospital TrustLeeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustLeicester Partnership NHS TrustLiverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustMedway NHS Foundation TrustMid and South Essex Hospitals TrustMilton Keynes University HospitalNorfolk and Norwich University HospitalNorthampton General Hospital NHS TrustNorth Bristol NHS Foundation TrustNorth West Anglia Foundation TrustNottingham University Hospitals NHS TrustOxford Health NHS Foundation TrustPortsmouth Hospital University TrustRoyal Cornwall Hospitals NHS TrustRoyal Free London NHS Foundation TrustSalford Royal NHS Foundation TrustSheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustSherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustShrewsbury and Telford NHS TrustStockport NHS Foundation TrustSt George’s University Hospitals NHS FTThe Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation TrustUniversity College Hospitals TrustUniversity Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation TrustUniversity Hospital Coventry & WarwickshireUniversity Hospitals Derby Burton NHS FTUniversity Hospitals of North Midlands NHS TrustUniversity Hospitals Plymouth NHS TrustUnited Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS TrustWalsall Healthcare NHS TrustWest Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS TrustWirral University Teaching HospitalWorcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS TrustYeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups.

Announcing its approval on Wednesday, the British regulator stressed the jab had been put through an "extremely thorough and scientifically rigorous review" before being given clinical approval.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. Credit: PA

Dr June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, insisted their review of the vaccine met "strict standards of safety, of effectiveness and of quality".

She said the the vaccine is "well prepared" and the UK is "ready to roll into action now" to deploy the vaccine.