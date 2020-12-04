An Australian family got a shock when they found a live koala amongst the baubles on their Christmas tree.

The furry creature had sneaked into the house through the back door and made himself comfortable on the fake tree.

Mum Amanda McCormick said: "I couldn't believe it, I actually thought my kids had put a fake soft toy in the tree as a joke.

"But no, it was real and it moved, it was a gorgeous little thing."

Rescuers were called in to help but he had made himself at home, so when it came to prising him away from the presents, a deep growl signalled his discontent.

The young cub was rescued safely and released back into the wild.