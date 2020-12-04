The countdown to the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here final has started, with just three contestants remaining, but who will win over the public to be crowned the first King or Queen of the castle?

TV presenter Vernon Kay, radio DJ Jordan North and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher will compete in Friday’s final to discover who will be victorious after Shane Richie become the latest contestant to be evicted on Thursday.

The show has been reinvented for its new home in Gwrych Castle, Abergele.

Who are the remaining contestants?

DJ Jordan North

Radio 1 presenter and host of comedy agony-aunt podcast 'Help I Sexted My Boss' where he helps listeners with their dilemmas alongside his friend, etiquette guru William Hanson.

Giovanna Fletcher

Author, actress, blogger, vlogger and presenter, Giovanna might be able to add Queen of the Castle to her list of accomplishment.

She is best known for her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and spin-off books.

She has three children with her partner, McFly's Tom Fletcher.

Vernon Kay

Now a stalwart of broadcasting, Vernon started off as the fresh new face of Channel 4's T4 back in 2000.

He is married to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daley and they have two daughters together.

Could Giovanna Fletcher be crowned Queen of the Castle?

Who is favourite to win?

DJ Jordan North is hotly tipped to win the 2020 series, but he faces tough competition if he is to be crowned King of the Castle. Can he seal it with his bushtucker trials/dungeon dares?

Will I'm a Celeb stay in Wales next year?

The coronavirus pandemic forced the show to move from the forests of New South Wales to a castle in north Wales.

The change of scene has proved a huge hit with the audience. The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launched to an average of 10.9 million viewers, drawing the biggest audience for the show since the 2018 final, ITV said.

It was the second biggest launch for the show since 2013, ITV added.

Due to its success in its new location - and Australia's closed borders that may not open until 2022 - there has been speculation the show will make soggy north Wales its new home.

But ITV would not comment on the rumours.

Jordan North said it he has been watching the show since it started and was "so excited" to finally meet Ant and Dec. Credit: ITV

Who has been crowned King or Queen of the Jungle in previous years?

Tony Blackburn was the winner of the inaugural show back in 2002. He beat the late socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and former-Tory MP wife Christine Hamilton to be crowned champion.

Who are the show's previous winners and where are they now?

2019 - Jacqueline Jossa

The current Queen of the Jungle - although she is about to be knocked off her perch - the EastEnders' star said the show had been a "turning point" in her life. She now has her own clothing line for In The Style.

2018 - Harry Redknapp

The football manager and pundit beat John Barrowman and Emily Atack to be handed the title. Him and his wife Sandra are currently staring in new advertising campaign for Footasylum - trying to sell leisurewear to the over 70s.

Harry Redknapp was crowned king of the jungle. Credit: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

2017 - Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo

The Made in Chelsea star swapped SW3 for the wilds of the Australian jungle - and won.2016 - Scarlett Moffatt

Googlebox favourite Scarlett left her sofa and gained a throne when she was crowned Queen of the Jungle - the first time in the show's history that two females have won consecutive series.

2015 – Vicky Pattison

The Geordie Shore regular entered the jungle as a late arrival - and ended up winning over contestants and viewers. 2014 – Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty

Former superbike champion zoomed to victory, beating former X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden and TV presenter Melanie Sykes to the title.

The Bushtucker trials were more more dungeon dares this year. Credit: ITV

2013 – Kian Egan

Westlife star Kian Egan said the toughest trial he faced on his road to victory was being away from his wife Jodi. Aw.2012 – Charlie Brooks

Another former EastEnder who took Down Under by storm. Her post-jungle exercise DVD became the UK's best-selling fitness DVD release.

2011 – Dougie Poynter

McFly bassist Dougie Poynter emerged victorious on the 11th series of the show. A fashion fan, Dougie made his catwalk debut in January 2016 at the Joshua Kane with Lab Series Autumn/Winter show for London Collections Men.

2010 – Stacey Solomon

Singer, television personality and presenter Stacey Solomon first shot to fame on X-Factor UK 2009, but her winning appearance on I'm A Celeb's 10th series won the nation's heart.

Solomon and her partner, another I'm A Celeb winner Joe Swash, along with their three kids are social media favourites.

Stacey Solomon. Credit: Suzan/Suzan/EMPICS Entertainment

2009 – Gino D’Acampo

The Italian chef eventually went on to win the show, but he didn't escape his I'm A Celeb stint without controversy after admitting to killing a rat on set and provoking the wrath of the Australian RSPCA.2008 – Joe Swash

The lovable former soap star aced the show, fighting off competition from tennis champ Martina Navratilova and Star Trek icon George Takei to take the crown.

2007 – Christopher Biggins

The actor entered the camp late, but his upbeat energy brought him fans in and out of the jungle.

2006 – Matt Willis

Former member of boy band Busted, Matt was a surprise winner - beating off competition from Myleene Klass and her memorable bikini.

2005 – Carol Thatcher

The daughter of a former Prime Minister, the journalist's post-I'm A Celeb stardom would fade after being overheard using racist language while working for the One Show. Winter 2004 – Joe Pasquale

The comedian narrowly beat Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell after a very competitive series. He would go on to became one of twelve celebrities participating in the eighth series of Dancing on Ice in 2013.Jan 2004 – Kerry Katona

The Former Atomic Kitten scooped the I'm A Celeb title in 2004 and her star ascended once again. Now a mum-of-five, she currently writes a new! magazine column.2003 - Phil Tufnell

Phill swapped cricket for crickets and went on to win in Australia (for once). He has been a team captain on the BBC One panel show A Question of Sport for several years and makes other regular TV appearances.