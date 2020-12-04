Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode Chris and Lizzie discuss Kate's 5 Big Questions on the early years and why Prince Charles and Camilla went clubbing.Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall showed their support for London's nightlife with a visit to the famous 100 Club where they watched a live performance.Chris and Lizzie also discuss the latest royal Christmas plans, Prince Harry's involvement in a new Netflix-style streaming service and the latest developments on the independent inquiry into BBC Panorama's interview with Diana.And we ask whether the latest series of The Crown should be clearly marked as fictional.New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

