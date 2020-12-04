Residents in Edinburgh were awoken by a "terrifying" bang and a crash on Friday morning caused by a massive "thundersnow" storm hitting the city.

Social media lit up in the early hours with bleary eyed Scots reporting a noise like "a bomb," "an explosion," and even "a sonic boom".

The area awoke to a blanket of snow.

Police Scotland even issued a statement urging the public "not to be alarmed" and stressing "we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning."

Weather buffs soon joined in the conversation, explaining the city was experiencing thundersnow.

The weather phenomenon has all the same markings of a thunderstorm, but rather than rain, snow falls instead.

Robert MacRae managed to capture the sound on his snoring app.

In Leith, Mrs G wrote: "Wide awake now full of adrenaline after getting woken up by thundersnow and it is by far the craziest loudest thing ever. Set car alarms off!"

"Never knew that was a thing?" wrote Senor Fandango on Twitter.

Another tweeted: "Anyway I can now confirm that in the event I get woken up by what I think is the world ending, my first reaction would be to check Twitter to make sure."

Others said they had rushed onto social media to check the "apocalypse" had not arrived.

Parents united on Twitter too, with many despairing that the two huge booms had awoken sleeping babies.

Not to be left out, Londoners joined in the early morning Twitter exchange, expressing envy the South had seen no snow overnight.

But Londoners could still see some snow on Friday, with the Met Office warning of snow and heavy rain for the east of England plus London and the South East.

The Met Office said the cold spell is expected to last through to Friday but that the weekend would see brighter weather and even some sunshine.