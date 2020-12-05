Multiple Olympic medallist Louis Smith has told ITV News it is “disgusting” the current CEO of British Gymnastics Jane Allen has been allowed to leave on her own terms in the wake of the abuse scandal that has engulfed the sport she runs.

Speaking for the first time about Allen’s decision to retire, the four times Olympic medallist said: “I’ve seen the statements from people commentating on how amazing she’s been and the leadership has excelled under her view.

"I think it’s disgusting and a slap in the face for all the people who’ve had so many traumatic things happen to them under her watch.”

Allen admitted in October that the sport needed to learn from the many allegations of abuse that have emerged this year and pledged to assist an independent review into those claims of mistreatment.

A QC led complaints process has also been set up to investigate individual cases that were originally reported to a joint NSPCC/British Athletes Commission helpline. Many coaches remain suspended or have stepped aside while their conduct towards athletes in their care is investigated.

Smith, who won two silver and two bronze medals over three Olympics, has described the gymnasts who have spoken out about the sport's abusive culture as "heroes".

Smith praises sport's abused 'heroes'

He said: “You’re very brave, I think you’re a bigger hero than you actually think. What you have been through has been terrible but what you have done has definitely given people a chance to lead and live a better life in the sport.”

Smith won the first of his medals at the Beijing Games in 2008; he says after that success, gymnastics was handed millions of pounds for the four year build-up to London 2012. That’s when everything changed, he says.

“It became a different entity, British Gymnastics became something else the more successful and the more money that we got. Some coaches see the results and the accomplishments of other coaches and gymnasts and they try and replicate that; they don’t have the skills and perhaps they go about it in the wrong way.”

He said that situation snowballed as everyone chased the dream and there was no one monitoring what was going on.

Gymnastics changed after funding injection, says Smith

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the skills and the right people in place to make that as safe as possible and I feel like more needed to be done,” he told ITV News.

Before announcing she was retiring, Allen wrote in an open letter: “The last few months have been extremely difficult. It is vital that we learn from this period. Those who have spoken out about their mistreatment in gymnastics must be heard. And change must happen.”

She added: “In recent years we have worked hard to ensure you, our members, have access to important information such as safeguarding best practice, nutritional advice, and we have created new forums and official channels for you to voice any concerns. We must do more though.”

Allen leaves her role at the end of this month a permanent replacement will be appointed sometime in the new year. His or her first task is likely to be to implement any recommendations that are made by the Whyte Review.