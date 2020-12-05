Sir Keir Starmer isolating after staff member tests positive for Covid

Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his team tested positive for coronavirus.

The Labour leader will remain at home until December 16.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “This afternoon Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his private office staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home.”

It means there is the possibility of another virtual prime minister's questions on Wednesday.

The prime minister was forced to self-isolate earlier this month after he was deemed to be in close-contact with a fellow Conservative MP who tested positive for the virus.