Covid-19: 231 new deaths reported as coronavirus cases rise by 17,272

A further 231 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 and there have been 17,272 cases of coronavirus recorded in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 76,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The new cases bring the total number in the UK to 1,723,242.

It comes as hospitals in the UK prepare to receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine, with the first immunisations expected to begin on Wednesday.

Scotland

In Scotland, five new deaths have reported, which takes the total figure up to 3,916.

There have also been 643 new cases confirmed, meaning Scotland has now passed 100,000 positive cases since the start of the outbreak with 100,106.

Wales

There have been a further 1,916 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 88,992.

Public Health Wales reported another 14 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,709.

England

A further 195 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 42,389, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 27 and 100. All except two, aged between 84 and 90, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 30 and December 5.

Sixteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “419 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. A further 11 deaths have been reported.”