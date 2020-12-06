For the first time since his election defeat, Donald Trump has returned to the campaign trail, holding another rally for his supporters.

Yes, that's right, he held a campaign rally more than a month after the campaign ended.

But in the President's eyes, this election isn't over.

Introduced by his wife Melania, Trump's speech verged on the delusional and veered into wild conspiracy theories.

And it combined traditional attacks on the media and Big Tech, wrapped in the nationalism and patriotism that he has made his signature political message.

The President was in southern Georgia campaigning for two Republican Senators seeking victory in their run-off Congressional election that takes place early next month.

If Republicans can hold on to at least one of these two Senate seats they can retain control of the upper Chamber and obstruct Joe Biden's presidency from the very start.

So for both parties, the stakes in Georgia are exceptionally high.

Two extraordinary news conferences and a Release The Kraken craze: Listen to ITV News's US election podcast

But the president didn't appear to be too focused on those Senate races.

Instead, Trump was preoccupied with overturning the outcome of his own election defeat.

Some of the president's comments were simply bizarre.

He lost Georgia by 12,500 votes.

But you would never know that from listening to the Trump speech last night: "You know we won Georgia, just so you know," he declared without a hint of irony or of humour.

This is a political world in which black is white, and up is down. Defeat is victory. Losing is winning.The president suggested that he was still confident of securing a second term: "They [the Democrats] cheated, and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it.

"We just need somebody with courage to do what they have to do."

That is not exactly a call for a coup, though perhaps not far from it.

Rather, it is designed to appeal to Republican state governors to simply overturn the election results and encourage delegates attending the Electoral College to switch sides.

His supporters in the crowd lapped it up, chanting “Stop the Steal” and “Fight for Trump.”

The reversal of the election result will not happen.

Joe Biden will be America's 46th president.

The transition is already well underway, and several members of his Cabinet have already been nominated.

On December 14, the Electoral College will meet and certify the result.Tellingly, only Fox News and the right-wing channel OANN network broadcast the rally live.

Other networks, such as CNN, judged it too toxic and inflammatory to put on the air.

But the president has his own agenda.

Trump is seeking to delegitimise his successor, just like he tried to do to his predecessor.

And he appears to be seriously toying with the idea of running again in four years.

So perhaps we should see the Georgia rally in these terms: not as the bizarre final act of the 2020 election; rather, as the first scene in Trump's bid to regain the presidency in 2024.