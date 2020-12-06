French PM supports his fishing industry with visit to foreign owned boat

Words by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

When the French Prime Minister Jean Castex boarded a trawler in Boulogne-sur-Mer last week to support his fishing industry he didn’t pick a very French vessel to visit.

Yes, the Klondyke is part of the French fleet.

Yes, it is owned and operated by French company Euronor but as ITV News can reveal that is where the French link abruptly and awkwardly ends for the politician.

Euronor is a “100 % subsidiary company of the British group UK Fisheries”.

Good news for Britain you might think, but UK Fisheries Ltd isn’t quite as British as it might sound.

In fact the firm is, via another company (Onward Fishing Company Ltd), “under the joint control” of huge foreign fishing firms - Parlevliet & Van der Plas (P&P) in the Netherlands, and Iceland's Samherji.

Before anyone in the UK has a chuckle at the expense of the French PM it is perhaps worth noting that Princess Anne has also given her support to the Dutch and Icelandic fishing industry while ostensibly backing Britain.

In April 2019, set against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London, the Princess Royal named the trawler Kirkella.

Yes, it is part of the UK fleet but just like the Klondyke it is owned by UK Fisheries Ltd and so “under the joint control” of the Dutch and Icelandic companies.

So why does it matter?

Well, while all the noise about fishing and Brexit these last few days has been about France making unreasonable last minute demands, there is a much bigger game being played.

The Dutch have made considerable investments in other nation’s fishing industries and they stand to lose heavily if access to UK waters and quota is not maintained.

Given their vast stake in fishing we hear surprisingly little controversy from the Netherlands.

According to an industry insider this is because their Pelagic fleet catching species such as Herring and Mackerel is an “untouchable” part of any negotiation.

As we revealed in 2017, the “farce” around UK fishing quotas and foreign consolidation of investment in UK fisheries means much of the fish caught in British waters, sold as British fish, is outside of the UK.

Deal or no-deal there is a tangled net of ownership in fishing and it pays to look beyond the trawler to discover who is actually steering the ship.