A further 189 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus as of Monday, government figures show.

It brings the total death toll for the UK to 61,434.

As of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 14,718 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK bringing the total to 1,737,960.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 77,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

There have been a further 11,623 cases of coronavirus in England, bringing the cumulative number of cases to more than 1.4 million.

Figures show 177 people died in England within 28 days of a positive test bringing the death toll to 53,747.

Northern Ireland

Another 397 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 55,444.

Nine more people died within 28 days of a positive test bringing the total death toll in Northern Ireland to 1,059.

Scotland

In Scotland, a further 677 tested positive bringing the total number of cases to 100,783.

There was one more death bringing Scotland's death toll to 3,917.

Wales

There have been a further 2,021 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,013.

Public Health Wales reported another two deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,711.