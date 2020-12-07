Mike Ashley will have to move quickly if his Debenhams bid is to succeed

There are places in the UK where Debenhams is still very popular.Last week, one of the company’s former chairs said he thought Debenhams is a great business trapped inside an insolvent one.Sir Ian Cheshire insisted that he believed he could make 70 department stores and the website work - the problem was he couldn’t persuade the landlords to take back the 120 stores that he didn’t need.

Mike Ashley is in stronger position. Debenhams is in administration; he can cherry-pick the assets he wants.He already owns House of Fraser and, to the amazement of some, is clearly excited by the idea of adding Debenhams to the Frasers Group, in which he holds a controlling share.

But Ashley will not want all 124 stores, indeed he may not want very many of them. There are other complications: Debenhams' biggest concession, Arcadia, is in administration.

Mike Ashley will want to pay as little as he possibly can for Debenhams. Credit: PA

Ultimately, as ever, this will come down to price.Mike Ashley will want to pay as little as he possibly can.

The group of banks and hedge funds - lead by Silver Point Capital - which own Debenhams may decide they can raise more money by liquidating the stock and selling off the store leases, even if that leads to 12,000 redundancies.If a deal is to be done, it is likely to be done in the next few days. Not least because the closing down sales are already in full swing.