Words by ITV News Sports Producer Daniel Salisbury-Jones

Police are investigating after being alerted to a ‘loophole’ that allows football coaches charged with child sex offences to continue attending junior matches.

David Lean, a survivor of sexual abuse in football, wrote to police after he was “astounded” to learn about a coach attending matches for up to 20 months after he was caught in a police sting operation.

The coach, who was convicted just last month, was attempting to have sexual communications with what he thought was a 12-year-old boy but turned out to be a police officer.

He was forced to quit his roles at a junior club as coach and secretary, but he continued to legally attend youth matches as a spectator until being told to stay away in October.

David Lean, a sexual abuse survivor, wrote to police over his concerns. Credit: ITV Granada

Mr Lean said: “To me that’s really scary and when I progressed this and moved it forward and spoke to people, it appears that the loophole is there and this could be happening anywhere and everywhere across the country and that’s really scary.

“I believe that restrictions have to be put in place and these individuals have to be left in no uncertain terms that they should not be anywhere where there are children playing, sporting or otherwise.”

One of those Mr Lean has lobbied is Chief Constable Simon Bailey, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead on Child Protection and Abuse Investigation, who said: “I have been made aware of the recent case involving a junior football coach, and the NPCC is considering whether there is a gap that needs to be addressed in terms of the risk management of suspects, as well as exploring whether there is a requirement for other options in order to mitigate any potential risk to sexual abuse victims.

“Legislation introduced in April 2017 has meant a change in the way that pre-charge bail is handled.

"Since then there has been a reduction in the proportion of suspects bailed following arrest which has meant that the police’s ability to place conditions upon suspects has been affected, with particular impact on longer term investigations.

"There are long standing concerns across the Criminal Justice System about the change to pre-charge bail and the NPCC is closely involved in the ongoing government review of this issue.”

Mr Lean revealed in 2016 that he was abused by the former Crewe and Man City youth coach Barry Bennell.

Barry Bennell is serving a 30-year jail sentence after being convicted of 50 child sexual offences in 2018. Credit: PA

That case was one of those that made the FA launch an independent review, the results of which have still not been released.

The FA has been called on by Mr Lean to help his campaign to change the current rules.

He said: “You shouldn’t just be able to say ‘well, there’s no restrictions put on by police, there’s not a lot we can do.’

“There is something you can do, the FA has got a voice and it’s a loud voice and they need to be looking at what they can do, not just sitting back and saying, ‘well we can’t really do very much’.”

The FA would not comment on this specific case but did release the following statement to ITV News: “The FA is doing everything it can to protect children in football, at all levels of the game.

“We will always take action against offenders and impose risk management measures that are within our jurisdiction.

"However, The FA does not always have jurisdiction over spectators in public areas.

“The FA continues to work closely with the all of relevant authorities to ensure that football takes the appropriate safeguarding measures that are within our jurisdiction.”

The coach was fined £750 and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register when sentenced in November.