Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

A Christmas appeal in Hartlepool has been so overwhelmed with generous donations, they have had to recruit extra volunteers to deal with them.

Every year, Hartlepool Carers launch their Giving Tree appeal in the town's shopping centre inviting people to buy an extra present for a person in need.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the appeal went online and the response has more than doubled donations of previous years.

A normal year would see 750 donations, this year they already have 164,000 with more flooding in.

"The deliveries have been coming in thick and fast," said volunteer Sarah Rowntree.

"We've got four warehouses all full of gifts and we've got an amazing team of people who are supporting us unpacking.

"Every time you feel like you've got a box done, another one comes in."

With no sign of donations stopping any time soon, donated gifts may now be shared to families in need across the North East.

The charity promises that however many come in, they will all find a home.