Video report by ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

The future of a Brexit deal remains in the balance, with "every chance" an agreement will not be reached before the transition period ends on December 31.

While the country and the continent watch with baited breath, it is the UK's fishing fleets that are paying the most attention.

The issue of fish is, and always has been, a sticking point in negotiations.

Though it is a small UK industry, it's been hugely significant - and potentially profitable - during Brexit talks.

For one, European Union boats are allocated much bigger quotas than those from the UK.

But the row is also about who is allowed to fish in British waters and where fish caught by British boats can be sold.

The UK exports most of its catch, meaning a no-deal scenario and the tariffs this would include would be risky for the industry - especially given Britain's access point to the EU through France.

However, many think it's worth it.

Negotiators on the UK side of things want a fresh start, believing it would add value to the industry. But that would likely lead to financial losses for the EU - something they are not keen for.