Joe Biden promised diversity in his new Administration - and he's now delivering on it. His choice to lead the Pentagon is General Lloyd Austin. If the 4-star general wins the approval of the Senate and becomes the next US Defence Secretary, he will be the first African-American in US history to lead the 1.3 million troops of the most powerful military in the world. Since the very inception of the US military, its leadership has been overwhelmingly in the hands of white men. Now that's about to change. About time too, in the eyes of many African-American soldiers. 43% of current active service troops are people of colour. What do we know of General Austin? He's a 67-year-old 4-star General, who led Central Command, the US military's most prized combatant position. He oversaw the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the limited military intervention in Syria. A southerner, born in Alabama, Austin served in two of America's most storied military formations - the 82nd Airborne Division and the 10th Mountain Division. He's a surprise choice - it was widely expected that Biden would choose a woman, Michele Flournoy, for the job.

General Lloyd Austin is poised to become the first African-American in US history to become Defence Secretary. Credit: AP

In his 41 years in the Army, General Austin had a reputation for being a popular but low-key, officer, who artfully steered clear from political controversy; The appointment of a top black Cabinet member was seen as essential after Biden picked Tony Blinken as Secretary of State and Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin will seek to end the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan - known as the 'forever wars' for the unending pressure they have exacted on the Pentagon for two decades. He will also have to respond to the unknown threats that lie ahead over the next four years, including growing tensions with Russia and China. This low-key officer is about to become one of the important decision-makers on the planet.