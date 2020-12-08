A Covid-19 vaccine has been injected into a patient for the first time in the UK. Margaret Keenan, who is from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland and lives in Coventry, will be 91 next week and said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19.

"It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

At 6.31am on what has been dubbed 'V Day' by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, early riser Margaret, known to friends and family as Maggie, was given the life-saving jab without "feeling a thing" by nurse May Parsons.

“As I said before, at the moment I don’t know how I feel, it’s just so strange and so wonderful, really,” Margaret said.

“This is for a good cause so I’m so pleased I had it done.”

Ms Parsons said it was a “huge honour” to be the first in the country to deliver the vaccine to a patient. Speaking at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, she said: “It’s a huge honour to be the first person in the country to deliver a Covid-19 jab to a patient, I’m just glad that I’m able to play a part in this historic day. “The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The jab, made by US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and German manufacturers BioNTech, will continue to be rolled out in 14 locations across the UK on Tuesday as the country’s biggest vaccination program kicks off. Margaret has fronted the start of the fightback against the coronavirus pandemic is retired jeweller Margaret, who wore a blue Christmas t-shirt.

She said she plans to have some rest now that the vaccine has been administered and she sat with nurses drinking tea ahead of being driven back home.

With three weeks until her second jab, she should complete her course of injections just after Christmas, with full immunisation expected in the first week of January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Today the first vaccinations in the UK against Covid-19 begin. “Thank you to our NHS, to all of the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine, to all the volunteers – and to everyone who has been following the rules to protect others. We will beat this together.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer described "a momentous day in our fight against Covid-19", while First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said she “got a lump in her throat” watching the jab.

Husband and wife Hari and Ranjan Shukla are also set for their first doses on Tuesday, becoming the first to do so in Newcastle, and said they feel “the crisis is going to come to an end.”

Mr Shukla, who said he got the call on Friday from his doctor, said on Monday: “It’s an excellent idea, we will certainly do whatever we can because we are very excited about it.

“When we heard that we’ve got the vaccine now, we felt that the crisis is going to come to an end.”

He added: “I was very excited I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part, so we are very, very pleased and happy and excited as well.”

The couple join Margaret among the few to be vaccinated before the New Year, with the government expecting “the majority” of vulnerable people to follow suit in January and February.

Downing Street would not confirm whether they were expecting all 4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive by the end of the year. Croydon University Hospital in south London was one of the first hospitals to take delivery of the vaccine over the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding around the country ahead of the rollout. Around 25 million people are covered by the 10 priority categories set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The first vaccinations will go to care home staff and residents, NHS frontline workers and people aged 80 and over – around six million people. But Westminster stressed that two further vaccines were still being assessed by regulators, which could boost the number of doses available. There are 800,000 doses in the first tranche, meaning 400,000 people will be vaccinated initially.

Credit: PA Graphics

More than 50 hospitals will start to administer the vaccine in the first wave of the vaccination programme in England, with further hospitals starting to vaccinate over the coming weeks and months as the programme ramps up. It is not known when exactly all 50 hubs will receive vaccine doses, as they are starting to administer the jab at different times, but deliveries are expected throughout the week. NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery said many hospital hubs had received their allocation of the initial 800,000 doses, and she expected there would be up to four million doses in the country by the end of December.